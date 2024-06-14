Spotlight on the News: Architect Angela Wyrembelski on the inside story of the Michigan Central restoration

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 16, Spotlight on the News will take viewers on a detailed trip inside the architectural restoration of Detroit's Michigan Central Station. Join us for a fascinating interview with Angela Wyrembelski, Senior Associate at Quinn Evans architectural firm, and the project preservation architect for the historic 18-story Corktown depot that has a new lease on life. No one knows the six-year renovation process and the importance of its adaptive reuse better than her. Spotlight will also remember Detroit legends Doris Biscoe and Dr. William "Bill" F. Pickard.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

