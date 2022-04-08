Watch
Spotlight on the News: Autism Month in MI; Detroit Music Awards; and remembering a Detroit marine

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Spotlight guests (top to bottom) Dave Meador, Colleen Allen & Kimatha Greer
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 15:15:38-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 10, Spotlight on the News will interview Colleen Allen, Ph.D., President & CEO, Autism Alliance of Michigan; Dave Meador, Chairman, Autism Alliance of Michigan Board; and Kimatha Greer, MSW, Navigator Specialist, Autism Alliance of Michigan. We'll also see what's on tap for this year's Detroit Music Awards with Gary Graff, Award-winning Music Journalist/Author. And we'll remember Detroit Corporal Calvin Moore of the historic Montford Point Marines.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

