Spotlight on the News: Barnett-Harrison on the People's House; Graves on Auto Industry & MLK Day

Spotlight on CEO Clarinda Barnett-Harrison & Rainbow Push's John Graves
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Clarinda Barnett-Harrison
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 18, Spotlight on the News will interview with Clarinda Barnett-Harrison, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Wayne Joint Building Authority.  She’s the first woman to lead the day-to-day operations of one of the busiest and most important government buildings in Michigan, often called the "people's house." What are her programming and capital development plans? We'll also talk to Detroiter John Graves, Chairman of the Citizenship Education Fund and Global Automotive Project for Rainbow Push.  From grading the automotive industry to getting Metro Detroit ready for the annaul MLK Day celebration, what can he share with our audience?  

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

