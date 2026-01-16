Spotlight on the News: Barnett-Harrison on the People's House; Graves on Auto Industry & MLK Day

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, January 18, Spotlight on the News will interview with Clarinda Barnett-Harrison, the new Chief Executive Officer of the Detroit Wayne Joint Building Authority. She’s the first woman to lead the day-to-day operations of one of the busiest and most important government buildings in Michigan, often called the "people's house." What are her programming and capital development plans? We'll also talk to Detroiter John Graves, Chairman of the Citizenship Education Fund and Global Automotive Project for Rainbow Push. From grading the automotive industry to getting Metro Detroit ready for the annaul MLK Day celebration, what can he share with our audience?

