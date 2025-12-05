Spotlight on the News: BGV pitching access to capital; WXYZ.com Facebook milestone

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 7, Spotlight on the News will interview Omi Bell, Founder & CEO of Black Girl Ventures (BGV), from Los Angeles. What's her connection to Detroit and how is BGV helping communities by creating access to capital for aspiring entrepreneurs? We'll also talk to Alexandra Bahou, WXYZ Digital Director, about our station's big social media milestone. What does it mean for you and Southeastern Michigan?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.