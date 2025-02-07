Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Black History Month - African Americans and Labor

Spotlight on WSU's Charisse Burden-Stelly, Ph.D. & The Wright's Yolanda Jack
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Charisse Burden-Stell, Ph.D. - Wayne State University
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast its 2025 Black History Month special celebrating the contributions of African Americans and labor (all types of work), past and present. My guests will be Charisse Burden-Stelly, Ph.D., Associate Professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University; and Yolanda Jack, Manager of Community Engagement at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

