Spotlight on the News: Black History Month in Detroit & fighting women's heart disease

Spotlight on curator Dr. Kelli Morgan & heart specialist Dr. Annabelle Volgman
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Kelli Morgan, The Charles H. Wright Museum
Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 16:04:52-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 4, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Kelli Morgan, Senior Curator, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Dr. Annabelle Volgman, M.D. , Women’s Heart Alliance Scientific Advisory Board Member. Tune in to kickoff Black History Month 2024 and fight women's heart disease.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

