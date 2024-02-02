Spotlight on the News: Black History Month in Detroit & fighting women's heart disease

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 4, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Kelli Morgan, Senior Curator, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History and Dr. Annabelle Volgman, M.D. , Women’s Heart Alliance Scientific Advisory Board Member. Tune in to kickoff Black History Month 2024 and fight women's heart disease.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.