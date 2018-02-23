WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, February 25, Spotlight on the News will broadcast a Black History Month special examining the role skilled trades, education and entertainment are playing in preparing America's next generation of leaders. Find out how Benkari Mechanical, HBCU alumni and the Motown Museum are making a difference in Michigan. Our guests will include: Adrienne Bennett, President & CEO, Benkari Mechanical; AK Bennett, Project Manager, Benkari Mechanical; Franklin Wilkerson, President, Detroit Morehouse Alumni Association; Raina Baker, Program Manager, Motown Museum & Carl Norris, President, Michigan Morehouse Scholarship Foundation & Event Chair, Morehouse College Glee Club Concert.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.