Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Black History with William Pickard & Harold Martin

Screenshot 2023-02-24 at 3.35.35 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. William F. Pickard, Chairman, GAA
Screenshot 2023-02-24 at 3.35.35 PM.png
Screenshot 2023-02-24 at 3.31.48 PM.png
Posted at 3:55 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 16:21:50-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Sunday, February 26, Spotlight on the News will celebrate Black History Month with two extraordinary Detroit entrepreneurs; engineer/race team owner & champion Harold Martin and businessman/author Dr. William F. Pickard. What's the key to their success and how are the giving back to society?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!