Spotlight on the News: BUF of MI gala; turkey giveaway; AFP Detroit philanthropy

Spotlight on Ken Donaldson, Otis Williams, Daniel Baxter & AFP Detroit
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Ken Donaldson, BUF of Michigan
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 14:02:26-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 20, Spotlight on the News will interview Ken Donaldson, President & CEO, BUF of Michigan; Daniel Baxter, Co-Director, Community Involvement Committee, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity - Detroit Alumni Chapter; and Otis Williams, Founder, The Temptations. We'll also have some special words to say about the Society of Fundraising Professionals - Detroit Chapter.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

