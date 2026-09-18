Spotlight on the News: Building Detroit's workforce development; voters on Michigan elections

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 20, Spotlight on the News will highlight two Detroit organizations building the jobs of the future and the people who will be on those professions. As part of Workforce Development Month, we’ll talk to Michelle Reaves, Executive Director of the 50-year-old DAPCEP program, and Emmanuel Smith, Chief Programs Officer of the Driven by Growth organization. We'll also look at a new poll, commissioned by the bi-partisan Democracy Defense Foundation, which shows how Michigan voters feel about their local election clerks.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.