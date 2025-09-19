Spotlight on the News: Celebrating 60 years of the Wright Museum; DAPCEP advances STEM

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 21, Spotlight on the News will celebrate the 60th milestone anniversary and upcoming gala of the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, and nearly 50 years of DAPCEP's stem education legacy. How have these two Detroit-based organizations benefited culture and workforce development of the entire Southeast Michigan region? Our guests will include Kevin Davidson, the longtime Director of Design and Fabrication for the Wright Museum and Michelle Reaves, Executive Director of the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.



