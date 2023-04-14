Spotlight on the News: Celebrating Arab/Chaldean American Heritage & Detroit Music Awards

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 23, Spotlight on the News will interview Dave Serio, Curator of Education and Film Programming at Dearborn's Arab American National Museum. How does he suggest celebrating this special Arab American Heritage Month? We'll also talk to Gary Graff, Co-Founder of the Detroit Music Awards and a Detroit music journalist. What's on tap for this year?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

