Spotlight on the News: Celebrating Detroit female singers; Vietnam vets help out

Spotlight on Jack, Horne, Barkidjija, Checkler & Palazzolo
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes (far right) with Jill Jack, Kimmie Horne, Gabrielle Barkidjija, and Dulce Checkler
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-25 08:28:20-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 26, Spotlight in the News will celebrate Women's History Month by interviewing Dulce Checkler, Salsa/Latin Singer; Gabrielle Barkidjija, Mezzo-Soprano Opera Singer; Kimmie Horne, Jazz Singer-Festival Curator; and Jill Jack, Americana Singer-Songwriter. Spotlight will also talk to Paul Palazzolo, President, Vietnam Veterans of America - Detroit Chapter #9.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

