Spotlight on the News: Celebrating July 4th, history, education, patriotism & the DAR

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 29, Spotlight on the News will celebrate the upcoming Fourth of July federal holiday and discuss America's history and patriotism with two members of The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Our guests will include Leigh Anne Tiffany, Regent, The Detroit Chapter NSDAR and Karen Batchelor, Vice-Regent, The Detroit Chapter NSDAR. How did they trace their ancestors back to the Revolutionary War and what significance does that hold for today's DAR and the nation as a whole?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.