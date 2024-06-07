Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Celebrating TechTown Detroit's 20th anniversary & Juneteenth

Spotlight on WSU & TechTown's Ned Staebler; Harper Woods' Valerie Kindle
Ned Staebler.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Ned Staebler - Wayne State University &amp; TechTown
Ned Staebler.png
Valerie Kindle.png
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jun 07, 2024

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 9, Spotlight on the News will take you inside TechTown's 20th anniversary and Juneteenth in Harper Woods & the Grosse Pointes. Our guests will include Ned Staebler, V.P. President, Wayne State University & President & CEO, TechTown Detroit. We'll also talk to Valerie Kindle, the Mayor of Harper Woods, MI.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard