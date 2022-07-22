Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: CEO Eric Larson on the 100th anniversary of the DDP

Spotlight on the Downtown Detroit Partnership's 100 years
WXYZ -TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership
Posted at 5:02 PM, Jul 22, 2022
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 24, Spotlight on the News will conduct an in-depth interview with Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership. He'll tell us the big plans for the organization's 100th anniversary and what lies ahead for the DDP's future?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

