Spotlight on the News: Chamber leaders Baruah and Quigley preview Mackinac Policy Conference

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 18, Spotlight on the News will preview the influential Mackinac Policy Conference. What's the theme and agenda for 2025? I'll ask my quests: Sandy Baruah, President and CEO, Detroit Regional Chamber and Perter Quigley, President & CEO, Kelly, and Chair of the 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference. How will this gathering of Michigan leaders impact you?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

