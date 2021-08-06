Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Chris Collins on the Detroit Jazz Fest's return to in-person entertainment

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Chuck Stokes with Chris Collins (rt.) of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation
Chris Collins.png
Carl Levin.jpeg
Posted at 7:22 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 19:22:27-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 8, Spotlight on the News will interview Chris Collins, President & Artistic Director of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation on this year's return to an in-person Labor Day weekend event. What changes have organizers put in place to make the world's largest free jazz festival safe for attendees and performers? We'll also remember the late Senator Carl Levin and his contribution to Spotlight.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!