Spotlight on the News: City Council President Mary Sheffield & Detroit

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, July 10, Spotlight on the News will talk to Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield about housing, the new right to counsel ordinance, the Hudson's site, neighborhoods, and public safety.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

