Spotlight on the News: Coleman A. Young in D.C. and Detroit's next generation of musicians

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 8, Spotlight on the News will go inside the campaign to place a statue of former Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young at the U.S. Capitol. Khary Turner, Executive Director of the CAYF will share all the details. Also on Spotlight, join us for an enlightening conversation with Ralphe Armstrong, the legendary Detroit musician and teacher who is trying to groom this region's next generation of talented artists. Find out what you can do to help!

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.