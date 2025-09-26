Spotlight on the News: Combating housing instability & helping our military heroes

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 28, Spotlight on the News looks at suburban housing instability and Oakland County's campaign to lend a helping hand to its military veterans. Tune in to hear more about the work of the Community Housing Network and "Be a Hero, Support a Hero." Our guests will include Kirsten Elliott, President of Community Housing Network and Lt. Col. Sean Carlson, Deputy Oakland County Executive.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.