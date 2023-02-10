Spotlight: U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar on D.C. politics; Peter Toundas on AutoRama

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 12, Spotlight on the News will interview new Detroit Congressman Shri Thanedar on Wasington and Detroit politics. We'll also talk to Peter Toundas, the President and Owner of Championship Auto Shows, Inc., the organization behind Detroit AutoRama.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 58th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

