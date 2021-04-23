Spotlight on the News: Congresswoman McClain & County Exec. Evans on the latest big news events

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 25, Spotlight on the News will interview Michigan Congresswoman Lisa McClain, (R) 10th District and Wayne County Executive Warren Evans. The two elected leaders will share their insight and perspectives on several big news events including international affairs, infrastructure, voting and police reforms, COVID-19 and Michigan's rural and urban economies.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

