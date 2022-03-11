Spotlight on the News: Council President Mary Sheffield on Detroit's budget; CBHJ addresses opioids

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 13, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield about the city's annual budget, neighborhoods, and future development. Will Mayor Duggan get his wish list approved by the legislative branch? We'll also look at what's being done to address the opioid epidemic for people serving time in prisons and jails. Nicole Hamameh and Tamarie Willis of Wayne State's Center for Behavioral Health and Justice will tell us.

