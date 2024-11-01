Spotlight on the News: Countdown to Election Day - Who will win?

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 3, Spotlight will go inside the countdown to Election Day in Michigan. Who has the better ground game, and who will win? We'll interview Democratic leaders Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor; and former South Bend IN. Mayor Pete Butigieg; as well as the Chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Pete Hoekstra.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.