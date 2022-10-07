Spotlight on the News: CRC's Eric Lupher explains Proposal 1, 2, and 3

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 9, Spotlight on the News will broadcast an in-depth interview with Eric W. Lupher, the President of the Citizens Research Council of Michigan. The leader of the longtime non-partisan organization explain what's at stake in Michigan ballot Proposals 1, 2, and 3.

