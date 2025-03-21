Watch Now
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Creating a Detroit economy that works for everyone

Spotlight on Detroit workforce, Leila Hilal, and Michael Shaw
Screenshot 2025-03-21 at 4.22.04 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Leila Hilal and Michael Shaw of the Detroit Area Workforce Funders Collaborative
Screenshot 2025-03-21 at 4.22.04 PM.png
Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 23, Spotlight on the News will interview Leila Hilal, Director, and Michael Shaw, Chair, of the Detroit Area Workforce Funders Collaborative. What are their plans for creating an economy that works for everyone and what do they hope the workforce of the future will look like? We'll ask them what's on tap to help make Detroit thrive.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of spring weather in metro Detroit!