Spotlight on the News: Creating and sustaining Black businesses to create generational wealth

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 18, Spotlight on the News will focus on creating and sustaining Detroit area Black businesses and the importance of creating generational wealth. We'll talk to two generations of leaders; Charity Dean, a Detroit attorney and President & CEO of the new Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance; Herbert J. Strather, CEO, Strather Academy & President-Elect of the 130-year-old Detroit Association of Realtors; and Abdullah Muhammad, CEO, Emerald City Consultants.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

