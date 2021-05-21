Watch
Spotlight on the News: Creating positive race relations; and 50 years of "What's Going On?"

WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on News
Members of the Alliance for Racial Harmony
Posted at 3:23 PM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 15:23:54-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 23, Spotlight on the News will introduce you to a group of metro Detroit men who are determined to create positive race relations. Meet Taylor Cox Jr., David Thomas, James Rose Jr. and Domenic Morelli of the Alliance for Racial Harmony.

We'll also interview Motown Museum Chairwoman & CEO Robin Terry about the anniversary of singer Marvin Gaye's classic song, "What's Going On?"

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

