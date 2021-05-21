Spotlight on the News: Creating positive race relations; and 50 years of "What's Going On?"

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 23, Spotlight on the News will introduce you to a group of metro Detroit men who are determined to create positive race relations. Meet Taylor Cox Jr., David Thomas, James Rose Jr. and Domenic Morelli of the Alliance for Racial Harmony.

We'll also interview Motown Museum Chairwoman & CEO Robin Terry about the anniversary of singer Marvin Gaye's classic song, "What's Going On?"

