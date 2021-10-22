Watch
Spotlight on the News: David Naftzger on the future of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence water region

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Executive Director David Naftzger of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers
Posted at 4:36 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 16:36:32-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 24, Spotlight on the News will interview David Naftzger, Executive Director of the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers. Find out why this water region has the economic impact of one of the world's largest countries. We'll also check in with Dr. Darienne Hudson, President & CEO, United Way for Southeastern Michigan; and Bishop Edgar Vann, Co-Chair of the 2021-22 United Way Torch Drive Campaign.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

