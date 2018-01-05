Spotlight on the News: Democracy 2018; Why Brian Calley wants to be Michigan's next governor?

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, January 7, Spotlight on the News will kickoff its year-long "Democracy 2018" interviews with candidates who want to be Michigan's next governor. We begin with Brian Calley, the current Lt. Governor of the Great Lakes State. Calley, a Republican, is a former Michigan State Representative.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.