Spotlight on the News: Democracy 2018; Why Gretchen Whitmer wants to be Michigan's next governor?

WXYZ Detroit - On Sunday, February 18, Spotlight on the News will continue its yearlong Democracy 2018 candidate interviews for Michigan Governor. This week we feature Democrat Gretchen Whitmer of East Lansing. Whitmer is an attorney and former minority leader of the Michigan Senate.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 53rd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.