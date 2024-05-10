Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Detroit gets ready for NAACP Chapter & ACRL high-profile events

Spotlight on NAACP's Wendell Anthony, Kamilia Landrum & ACRL's Nabih Ayad
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Kamilia Landrum &amp; Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony, Detroit Branch NAACP
Posted at 5:00 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:00:59-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 12, Spotlight on the News will focus on two high-profile community events that will take center-stage in the next few days and are sure to draw national, perhaps even international, attention: Get ready for the Detroit Branch NAACP 69th Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner in downtown Detroit and the Arab American Civil Rights League Fight for Justice Gala in Dearborn. My guests will be Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony and Kamilia Landrum, Detroit Branch President and Executive Director, respectively, and Attorney Nabih Ayad, Founder of the Arab American Civil Rights League.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

