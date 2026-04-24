Spotlight on the News: Detroit journalist Arthur Horwitz's memoir; Kate Levin Markel's leadership transition

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, April 26, Spotlight on the News will discuss Dual Identities: Living in Meier's Shadow , the new memoir by award-winning Detroit journalist and civic leader Arthur M. Horwitz. Why did he write the book and what's the message behind it? We'll also interview Kate Levin Markel, the President of the McGregor Fund. What does her planned leadership transition mean for the future of the 100-year old organization and its future philanthropic giving?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.