Spotlight on the News: Detroit neighborhood safety and poetry in the city

Spotlight on Police Chief James White & Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Chief James White - Detroit
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 11, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit Police Chief James White and Detroit poet, author, and filmmaker Jessica Care Moore. Why is Detroit having success making its big city neighborhoods safe and what's next for award-winning Detroit Poet Laureate Jessica Care Moore?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

