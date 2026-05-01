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Spotlight on the News: Detroit Opera House celebrates key anniversaries; El Central News impact

Spotlight on Patty Isacson Sabee, Lisa DiChiera, Robert & Eva Dewaelsche
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Lisa DiChiera &amp; Patty Isacson Sabee - Detroit Opera House
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Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 3, Spotlight on the News will interview Patty Isacson Sabee, President & CEO, and Lisa DiChiera, Board Member, Detroit Opera House; Eva Garza Dewaelsche, Owner, and Robert Dewaelsche, Managing Editor, El Central Hispanic News in Southwest Detroit. Tune in as the Oprea House celebrates some important anniversaries; and El Central gears up for Cinco de Mayo and other timely events.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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