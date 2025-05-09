Spotlight on the News: Detroit Opera's gripping true story; fighting for civil liberties

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 11, Spotlight on the News will interview pianist and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis and Detroit Attorney Nabih Ayad. Find out what's behind the acclaimed production of The Central Park Five making its debut Detroit debut at the Detroit Opera. And how is Ayad's ACRL fighting for "justice and civil liberties" in Michigan?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.