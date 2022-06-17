WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 19, Spotlight on the News will interview Lori Costew, Chief DEI Officer, Ford Motor Company and Maria Franklin, Youth Enrichment Director, Detroit PAL about their national “Critical Conversations” initiative to promote positive relations between law enforcement and youth. We’ll also remember the late William Lucas, Wayne's County's first CEO and a one-time Republican candidate for Michigan Governor.
Spotlight on the News: Detroit PAL & Ford team up for Critical Conversations; the late William Lucas
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:43:20-04
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 19, Spotlight on the News will interview Lori Costew, Chief DEI Officer, Ford Motor Company and Maria Franklin, Youth Enrichment Director, Detroit PAL about their national “Critical Conversations” initiative to promote positive relations between law enforcement and youth. We’ll also remember the late William Lucas, Wayne's County's first CEO and a one-time Republican candidate for Michigan Governor.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.