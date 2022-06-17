Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Detroit PAL & Ford team up for Critical Conversations; the late William Lucas

Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 2.34.52 PM.png
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Lori Costew (bottom right) and Maria Franklin (top right)
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 2.34.52 PM.png
Screen Shot 2022-06-17 at 2.35.48 PM.png
Posted at 2:43 PM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 14:43:20-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 19, Spotlight on the News will interview Lori Costew, Chief DEI Officer, Ford Motor Company and Maria Franklin, Youth Enrichment Director, Detroit PAL about their national “Critical Conversations” initiative to promote positive relations between law enforcement and youth. We’ll also remember the late William Lucas, Wayne's County's first CEO and a one-time Republican candidate for Michigan Governor.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!