Spotlight on the News: Detroit Tri-County leaders moving forward together

Spotlight on Commission Chairs Alisha Bell, Dan Brown & David Woodward
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
(L-to-R) Commission Board Chairs Dan Brown, Alisha Bell, and David Woodward of Macomb, Wayne, and &amp; Oakland Counties
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 1, Spotlight on the News will have a thoughtful and informative conversation with three of Southeast Michigan's most influential political leaders. Find out why Board of Commission Chairs Alisha Bell, Dan Brown, and David Woodward have teamed up for Wayne, Macomb, and Oakland Counties.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

