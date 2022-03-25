Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Detroit's crisis response for Ukraine; Celebrating Women's History Month

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.36.55 PM.png
WXYZ-TV7 Spotlight on the News
Borys Potapenko
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.36.55 PM.png
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.37.53 PM.png
Posted at 3:44 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 15:44:31-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 27, Spotlight on the News will interview Borys Potapenko about Michigan's response to the violent conflict in Ukraine and how local people can help. We'll also celebrate Women's History Month with three Michigan leaders; Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum; Sharon Banks, President & CEO of Bankable Marketing Strategies; and Nancy Wang, Executive Director of Voters Not Politicians.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!