Spotlight on the News: Detroit's crisis response for Ukraine; Celebrating Women's History Month

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 27, Spotlight on the News will interview Borys Potapenko about Michigan's response to the violent conflict in Ukraine and how local people can help. We'll also celebrate Women's History Month with three Michigan leaders; Terry Barclay, President & CEO of Inforum; Sharon Banks, President & CEO of Bankable Marketing Strategies; and Nancy Wang, Executive Director of Voters Not Politicians.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

