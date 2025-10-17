Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Domestic Violence Awareness Month & the power of dance

Spotlight on Macomb County's Turning Point & EVIDENCE, A Dance Company
WXYZ 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Sharman Davenport, CEO, Turning Point
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 19, Spotlight on the News will focus on Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and a powerful international dance troop coming to Detroit for its first time ever. Our guests will include Dr. Sharman Davenport, CEO of Turning Point in Macomb County, and Ronald K. Brown, Founder of EVIDENCE, A Dance Company based in Brooklyn, New York that will soon perform at Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

