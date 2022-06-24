Spotlight on the News: Dr. Antoine Garibaldi & restoring licenses

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 26, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, President of the University of Detroit Mercy. He reflects on his 11 years as leader of the Detroit educational institution. We'll also talk to Khyla Craine, Deputy Legal Director of the Michigan Department of State, and JoAnn Chavez, Senior V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, DTE Energy, of DTE Energy. about Michigan's driver's license restoration clinics.

