Spotlight on the News: Dr. Antoine Garibaldi & restoring licenses

Posted at 6:30 PM, Jun 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-24 18:30:17-04

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, June 26, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Antoine Garibaldi, President of the University of Detroit Mercy. He reflects on his 11 years as leader of the Detroit educational institution. We'll also talk to Khyla Craine, Deputy Legal Director of the Michigan Department of State, and JoAnn Chavez, Senior V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, DTE Energy, of DTE Energy. about Michigan's driver's license restoration clinics.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

