Watch
NewsPoliticalSpotlight on the News

Actions

Spotlight on the News: Dr. Lee Savio Beers on Covid-19 vaccines for kids; Sheriff Raphael Washington

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Lee Savio Beers, MD
Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 1.59.02 PM.png
Screen Shot 2021-11-12 at 2.01.10 PM.png
Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:07:56-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, November 14, Spotlight on the News will interview Dr. Lee Savio Beers, MD, President of the American Academy of Pediatrics, about children geting the Covid-19 vaccine. How safe is it? Also, on our Sunday morning program will be Sheriff Raphael "Ray" Washington of Wayne County. What are his law enforcement plans?

Spotlight on the News, now in its 56th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!