Spotlight on the News: Dr. Nikolai Vitti on inside the DPSCD; Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah on 2022 MPC

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, May 22, Spotlight on the News will take you inside the Detroit Public Schools Community District's latest initiatives with Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti. We'll also get a preview from Detroit Regional Chamber President & CEO Sandy Baruah of what to expect at this year's Mackinac Policy Conference

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

