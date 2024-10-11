Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: Dr. Reyna Esquivel-King on National Hispanic Heritage Month

Spotlight on Hispanic Heritage Month & WSU's Reyna Esquivel-King, Ph.D.
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Reyna Esquivel-King, Ph.D. - Wayne State University
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, October 13, Spotlight on the News will celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Join us for an informative conversation about history, culture, and tradition. Our guest will be Reyna Esquivel-King, Ph.D., Professor of History in Wayne State University's Center for Latino/Latina and Latin America Studies.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 59th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

