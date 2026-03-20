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Spotlight on the News: Dr. Shakur on the Michigan Roundtable; Dr. Nandi on 'vitality!"

Spotlight on MI Roundtable's new leader and why Dr. Nandi is prescribing "vitality!"
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Dr. Yusef Shakur - Michigan Roundtable for Just Communities
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WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, March 22, Spotlight on the News will introduce you to Dr. Yusef Shakur, the new executive director of the 85 year old Michigan Roundtable for Just Communities. What's his vision for this civil rights organization? We'll also interview Dr. Partha Nandi, Channel 7's Chief Health Editor, about why "vitality" is so important in our personal lives and professional workplaces. And we'll remember the late Detroit corporate attorney C. Beth Duncombe.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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