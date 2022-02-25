Watch
Spotlight on the News: DTE Energy's Lynette Dowler on EDI; Jason McGuire on Black owned marinas

WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Lynette Dowler, DTE Energy Foundation
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 16:49:20-05

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, February 27, Spotlight on the News will interview Lynette Dowler, President & Chair, DTE Energy Foundation, about that company's more than $1 million in opportunity grants. We'll also have a discussion with Jason McGuire, CEO, ABC P.E., about the future of Black boating marina ownership in Detroit.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

