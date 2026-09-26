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Spotlight on the News: Elliott Hall's American success story; Hispanic Heritage Month

Spotlight on Attorney Elliott Hall's autobiography; WSU's Dr. Reyna Esquivel-King
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WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Detroit Attorney Elliott Hall
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Posted

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, September 27, Spotlight on the News will interview Detroit Attorney Elliott Hall about his new autobiography and his historic rise to success. We'll also celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Dr. Reyna Esquivel-king, Assistant Professor of History and faculty member of the Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies at Wayne State University.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 61st season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

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