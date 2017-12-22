Spotlight on the News: End of the year conversation with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder

Chuck Stokes
3:50 PM, Dec 22, 2017
Spotlight on the News host Chuck Stokes (left) in Lansing with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder

Wesley "Hec" Heath
Lansing, MI. -

On Sunday, December 24, Spotlight on the News will go on the road to broadcast an interview I did with Michigan Governor Rick Snyder from his Lansing, Michigan Capitol office.   From education... to taxes...to economic development...to politics,  we discussed a wide range of topics important to the people of Michigan.  

 

Spotlight on the News, now in its 52nd season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit and 2:30 p.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing and 6 p.m. on 23.2 WKAR World.

