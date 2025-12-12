Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on the News: End of the year interview with Matt Hall, Speaker of the Michigan House

Spotlight on Michigan Speaker of the House Matt Hall
WXYZ-TV 7 Spotlight on the News
Speaker Matt Hall - Michigan House of Representatives
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 14, Spotlight on the News will interview Matt Hall, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. The Republican leader who represents portions of Kalamazoo and Allegan counties will reflect back on the legislative policies and accomplishments of 2025, and look ahead to his agenda for Michigan in 2026. It's a candid conversation about roads, taxes, healthcare, the economy, politics, and more.

Spotlight on the News, now in its 60th season, is Michigan's longest-running weekly news and public affairs television program. It airs every Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on WXYZ-TV/Channel 7 in Detroit, is streamed live on wxyz.com and broadcast at 11:30 a.m. on 23.1 WKAR-HD in East Lansing.

