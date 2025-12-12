Spotlight on the News: End of the year interview with Matt Hall, Speaker of the Michigan House

WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, December 14, Spotlight on the News will interview Matt Hall, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. The Republican leader who represents portions of Kalamazoo and Allegan counties will reflect back on the legislative policies and accomplishments of 2025, and look ahead to his agenda for Michigan in 2026. It's a candid conversation about roads, taxes, healthcare, the economy, politics, and more.

